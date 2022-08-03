Ahmedabad, August 3: A tremor of 3.6 magnitude was recorded in Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

"A tremor of magnitude 3.6 struck the district at 2.31 pm on Wednesday, with its epicentre being 13 kms South-Southwest (SSW) from Rapar," the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar said. It was recorded at a depth of 14.9 km, the institute said.

District authorities said no casualty or damage to property was reported following the tremor. Last month, seven tremors measuring magnitude of more than 3 were recorded in the district that falls in "very high risk seismic zone", as per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The 2001 earthquake that hit Kutch was the third largest and the second most destructive in India over two centuries, it says. Around 13,800 people had lost their lives and over 1.67 lakh were injured.