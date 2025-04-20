Imphal, Apr 20 (PTI) Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam on Sunday asserted that normalcy cannot be restored in Manipur if free movement of people is prevented in the northeastern state.

Akoijam was referring to restrictions imposed by some groups on visiting the Thangjing hills, a sacred site for the Meiteis.

“Meiteis can't go to sacred places in Thangjing hills (in Churachandpur district) and Koubru (in Kangpokpi district). This is not a communal issue but a fundamental one. It's about the fundamental rights of citizens and a matter of governance,” the MP told reporters here.

“Until there is free movement of people and the internally displaced persons return to their homes, normalcy will cease to exist in the state,” Akoijam said.

Earlier, on April 14, following the advice of community elders, a large number of Meiteis aborted plans to go to Thangjing hills in Churachandpur and returned home from Moirang in Bishnupur district, as Kuki-Zo groups staged protests warning against the pilgrims crossing the ‘buffer zone'.

The ‘buffer zone', which is heavily guarded by security forces, separates the Meitei-controlled Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hill districts of the restive state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Akoijam also expressed displeasure over not being allowed to speak in Parliament during the passage of the President's rule proclamation.

"Myself and outer Manipur MP Alfred were present… but were not allowed to speak" he claimed.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

