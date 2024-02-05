Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to Shaheed Shaikh Bhikhari and Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh during the ongoing Jharkhand leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Monday.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, said that Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh, the chieftain of Khatanga Estate, and his able Diwan, Sheikh Bhikhari, played a key role in opposing the East India Company forces in 1857.

"On the way from Ramgarh to Ranchi for the Maha Jan Sabha today, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stopped at Shahadat Sthal in Chuttupalu, Jharkhand. @RahulGandhi paid his tributes to Shaheed Shaikh Bhikhari and Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh. Shaheed Tikait Umrao Singh, the chieftain of Khatanga Estate, and his able Diwan, Sheikh Bhikhari, played a key role in opposing the East India Company forces in the Great Rebellion of 1857. They were executed by the British at this spot on 8th January, 1858. Our humble tributes to these bravehearts who paved the way for modern India and whose crusade for self-government and justice inspires us even today. Daro Mat, Saho Mat! " Jairam wrote on X.

After a night halt on Sunday, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Ramgarh today.

Followed by a public meeting at 2 pm in Shaheed Maidan, the yatra will halt in Khunti at night.

Currently, the yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand.

Earlier, on Sunday, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' rolled into Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

Speaking at a public gathering on the sidelines of the ongoing rally, earlier, the Wayanad MP said the Congress's fight was against the 'hatred' in the hearts of 'the BJP people'.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format. (ANI)

