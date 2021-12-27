Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a special package of Rs 507 crore for farmers affected by cyclone Jawad, which had triggered heavy rainfall in the coastal districts during the first week of December.

According to the provisions of the package, small and marginal farmers who lost 33 per cent of their crops will be given Rs 6,800 per hectare of rain-fed land, Rs 13,500 per hectare for irrigated areas.

The government will dole out Rs 18,000 per damaged hectare of land where all-season crops, such as mango, cashew, coconut, are cultivated.

A minimum input subsidy of Rs 2,000 will be given to farmers against loss of daily crop and Rs 1,000 for other crops, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Certified high quality seeds of 12,000 quintals will be provided to farmers of 12 cyclone-hit districts at a subsidised price.

Also, 50,000 mini kits of pulses and four lakh vegetable kits for consumption will be distributed free of cost, the statement said.

One lakh farmers will be provided with 10 fruit saplings each for planting in the backyard of their houses.

In the affected districts, they will be given a subsidy for agricultural mechanization and 50 per cent discount on pump sets, not exceeding Rs 10,000.

The package also includes provisions for farmers affected by pests.

Short-term loans in areas with 33 per cent or more crop losses will be converted into medium-term loans.

In order to ensure that farmers registered under the Prime Minister's Fasal Bima Yojana get their compensation as soon as possible, steps will be taken to immediately assess post-harvest losses.

Measures will also be taken to ensure that farmers affected by the cyclone receive immediate loan assistance for Rabi crop, the release added.

