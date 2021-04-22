Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Observing that many private hospitals are refusing to admit COVID-19 patients, the Odisha government on Thursday asked these facilities to reserve at least 50 per cent of beds for those infected with coronavirus, an official said.

The direction was given to private medical facilities which have at least 30 beds or more, he said.

"Private hospitals are not admitting the COVID positive patients with a plea that they do not have beds for such patients", Health and Family Welfare Department Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said in a letter to all the district authorities.

Many private hospitals have designated "very few" beds for COVID patients, he said.

"This has resulted in increased load on the government facilities... It is observed that private hospitals are treating non-COVID patients, but when they find such patients to be coronavirus positive during the treatment, they immediately request the government machinery to shift the case to a state-run facility," the official said.

Mohapatra said these facilities should stop referring coronavirus-positive patients to the government hospitals.

Private hospitals, which have 30 beds or more and are registered under Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act, 1990, have been directed to "ensure provision of minimum 50 per cent of general and ICU (Intensive Care Unit) or HDU (High Dependency Unit ) beds for treatment of coronavirus patients", Mohapatra said.

These hospitals have also been asked to intimate the collectors and district magistrates concerned for the provision of beds for COVID patients.

"The private facilities have to appoint a medical officer who will coordinate with state authorities," he said.

The government also fixed consolidated consumable cost per patient per day for general beds at Rs 1,750.

Charges for beds per day were also fixed at Rs 3,000 for the NABH-accredited hospitals and Rs 1,200 for facilities that do not have such accreditation.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) is a constituent entity of the Quality Council of India to operate accreditation programme for healthcare organisations.

"Hospitals shall charge reasonable fees from patients and refrain from collecting exorbitant fees, failing which action as deemed fit will be taken against the facilities," Mohapatra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)