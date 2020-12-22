Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): Odisha Government fixed the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by private laboratories at Rs 100 (inclusive GST) within the State.

The notification from Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department dated December 21 read, "In supersession of this Department notification dated 14.7.2020, Government after careful consideration have been pleased to refix the maximum cost for Rapid Antigen Test conducted by Private Laboratories @ Rs 100 (inclusive of GST) within the state of Odisha."

"The tests will be conducted by Private Laboratories under the supervision of RMRC, Bhubaneswar following ICMR guidelines regarding the testing protocols for Rapid Antigen Test," the notification read.

Odisha has recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on December 20, while 338 patients recovered, the state's health department has said.

As per it, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 3,26,596. While 3,21,647 people have recovered till now, currently, there are 3,057. The total number of deaths in the state has gone up to 1,839. (ANI)

