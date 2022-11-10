Cuttack, Nov 9 (PTI) A replica of the imposing Odisha High Court gate and a hockey enclosure to focus on the state's growth in prominence as a global hub of the game are high points of the famous Bali Yatra this year.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Seven Leaders, Including Former CM Vijay Rupani Not To Contest Upcoming Polls.

Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar inaugurated the replica of the High Court gate on Wednesday and the state Sports Minister T K Behera the hockey enclosure.

Also Read | Measles Outbreak: Centre Deputes High-Level Team to Mumbai To Assess and Manage Upsurge in Cases.

Bali Yatra, one of the major cultural events of Odisha, is being held after a gap of two years of the COVID pandemic and was inaugurated on Tuesday by Odisha Information and Public Relations Minister Pradip Kumar Amat.

The nine-day annual Bali Yatra festival commemorates the rich and glorious maritime trade of ancient Kalinga kingdom. It got off to a colourful start at the Gadagadia ghat of Mahanadi river here adjacent to the famous Barabati fort.

The hockey enclosure has been set up by the sports department and Hockey India and was inaugurated in the presence of players and fans of the game.

The enclosure showcases Odisha's growth in prominence as a global hub of hockey. The state will host the Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 from January 13.

The enclosure has visual memoirs and other hockey memorablia. Other attractions include a fan zone, photobooth and an opportunity to pose with the World Cup trophy replica.

Nearly 2000 small and large stalls have been set up over the 20 acre area. At least 50 fire aid posts manned by 280 firemen have been set up at the fair grounds to avert any incident, officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the police to man the traffic, take care of the law and order situations and safety and security of the revelers, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)