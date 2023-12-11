Balangir (Odisha) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Income Tax department has, so far, recovered a cash haul of Rs 351 crore during its searches on Boudh Distillery Private Limited, a company based in Odisha. The company is allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, sources said.

According to the sources the searches are still underway. The search was started on December 6 covering 25 premises in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, the counting of the currency of 176 bags was completed and the I-T department deposited the sized amount to the Government Treasury.

During the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, huge stacks of currency notes were seized. According to sources the amount of cash recovered was in excess of Rs 300 crore.

Union Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Congress and members of the INDIA bloc for remaining silent on the raids

"I am very surprised. After independence, such a large amount of cash has been seized from an MP's house. Crores of rupees have been recovered but the whole INDIA alliance is silent on this corruption. I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP all are sitting silently...Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed..." Amit Shah had said to ANI.

Earlier, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress, tagging a news report about the I-T department's recovery of Rs 200 crores in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Sahu.

"Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi posted from his official handle.

The Congress has chosen to distance itself from the Cash recovered at it MPs home claiming that only Dheeraj Sahu can explain how huge amounts of cash were found at his business.

"The Indian National Congress is in no way connected with the businesses of Dheeraj Sahu, MP. Only he can explain, and should explain, how huge amounts of cash have been reportedly unearthed by the income-tax authorities from his properties" Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said. (ANI)

