Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) Hot weather conditions continued in Odisha on Wednesday with no respite in sight for the next five days, officials said.

Twenty-two places across the state recorded temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius. Sonepur and Angul districts were the hottest with the mercury touching 44.1 degrees C.

Boudh recorded 44 degrees Celsius, Titlagarh was at 43.5 degrees C, while Sambalpur and Jharsuguda were at 43.4 degrees C.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the next five days, the weather office said.

People were asked to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm.

However, there are possibilities of thunderstorms in the coastal and the adjoining districts, the weather office said.

