New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) An old woman who was suffering from meningitis after having a spinal injury, received a new lease of life after undergoing a special clinical management at a leading private facility here, authorities claimed on Monday.

The 64-year-old woman had suffered from lumbar canal stenosis, a spinal injury in which there is narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower part of the back, doctors said.

In April, the woman was operated at a local hospital for lumbar canal stenosis. However, after the surgery, her condition deteriorated with complications like recurrent complaints of severe headache, vomiting, confusion, altered behaviour and imbalance while walking, the Apollo hospital said in a statement.

She was admitted to Apollo hospital on April 29 in an unconscious state, decreased sensation, coupled with seizures, it said.

Under the supervision of Dr P N Renjen, senior consultant, neurology, at the hospital, "she was intubated for decreased sensorium and was admitted in the ICU due to the episodes of generalised tonic-clonic seizure (GTCS) (convulsions including the whole body) for further clinical management".

She was "treated successfully" through lumbar drain and clinical management at the hospital, doctors said.

"Lumbar canal stenosis is a spinal injury in which there is a narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower part of the back. This narrowing can cause pressure on spinal nerves or spinal cord that can ultimately cause pain. In severe cases, the patient can have loss of sensation in the feet. If left untreated, it can cause paralysis of legs," Renjen said.

Additionally, this condition once operated, requires continuous monitoring and clinical management due to fear of any infection that can cause further life threatening complications, he said.

"This case was typically critical because not only had the patient recently undergone a neurosurgical procedure but had also developed infection. Patient was in deep state of coma with persistent seizures for initial 4-5 days. Such patient usually carry very bad prognosis," the statement said.

After clinical management for 27 days, the patient was discharged. She is now free from any neurological disorders and will only have to come for follow-ups as a precaution, it claimed.

