New Delhi, July 11: Two persons accused in a murder-cum-rioting case in northwest Delhi have been arrested, two years after the commission of crime, an official said on Monday.

The accused, who have been identified as Rahul and Rohit, both residents of Sawada Colony, were involved in a murder and rioting case that was registered in 2020. Delhi Shocker: DTC Bus Driver’s Wife, Ex-Wife, Daughter Arrested for Murder Conspiracy

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said the case was registered in September 2020 at the Kanjhawla police station based on the statement of Rehan, who said that his friend Saider loved a girl residing in the same locality, but she was in love with another boy named Ankit.

The complainant told the police that when Saider confronted the girl to choose between him and Ankit, the girl chose Saider.

"On September 22, 2020, Ankit along with co-accused Harish Babu, Ajay Chand Gupta, Vikas, Rohan, Himanshu, Manish, Sunil and Rahul went searching for Saidar, armed with sticks, sword, bricks and stones. They located and caught hold of Saidar and Rehan and started beating them," the DCP said.

A third person, Shaukat, who tried to intervene, was also thrashed and later succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

A case of rioting-cum-murder was registered in this regard. Eight accused persons were arrested during the investigation of the case, but Rahul and Rohit were evading arrest for the past two years.

In September 2021, the accused duo was declared proclaimed offenders by a local court.

The police got the information that the accused persons were hiding in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where they frequently changed their location. The seldom came to J.J. Colony in Sawada to meet their family members.

On July 7, the police received a tip-off about the presence of the accused duo in the Kanjhawala area. The police then raided the specified location from where the duo was nabbed.

