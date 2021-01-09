Port Blair, Jan 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,959 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Saturday.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Two persons were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,866, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 31 active cases.

After witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases for several months, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh case on Monday and Wednesday.

The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,91,206 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)