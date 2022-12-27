New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India is undertaking a yatra across five states to raise awareness about mitigating the rising incidence of anaemia among women.

The 'Nari Swasthya Janandolan Yatra – Anaemia National Ride' began from Rishikesh on November 28 and will cover 20 citiies across five states -- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

It will conclude in Kolkata in the first week of January, federation president Hrishikesh D Pai said.

The yatra aims to bring holistic health awareness in Indian women, especially about anaemia prevention.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi recently organised a full-day meeting on "Coverage, Continuity, Intensity and Quality (C2IQ) for Control of Anaemia in Children (0-19 years)" to understand the issues in the management of the high burden of anaemia among children and adolescents in the country.

The alarming conditions of anaemia come to the fore as the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data reveals that one in every two women in India is anaemic and the prevalence is around 57 per cent in non-pregnant women and 52 per cent in pregnant women.

Likewise, the same survey brings out that 67 per cent of under-five children and 59 per cent of adolescent girls, and 31 per cent of adolescent boys are anaemic, Dr Pai said.

"Mitigating anaemia in India needs a multi-level approach that includes a high level of awareness building, behaviour change communication and challenging societal norms related to women's nutrition and health needs. This yatra is part of my 'Badlaav' (Change) – a corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign focused on advocacy for all aspects of women's health," Pai said.

The concept is defined by the integration of information, equality in treatment and technology to be accessible for all. Badlaav Clinics will provide free health examinations of women on the 18th of every month, he said.

The objective of this yatra is to spread awareness about prevention and treatment of increasing prevalence of anaemia in the country and to bring holistic health awareness among women, he said.

