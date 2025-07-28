New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for backing away from the discussion on Operation Sindoor, questioning their motives and drawing parallels between their statements and Pakistan's narrative.

Chouhan, while speaking to reporters, said, "Why is the Opposition running away from discussion? These are the same people who demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor, and now that the government is ready for discussion, why are they running away? Are they afraid of being unmasked?"

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Revision Hearing: No Interim Stay on Draft Electoral Roll Publication, Supreme Court Asks Election Commission to Accept Aadhaar, Voter ID.

He took particular aim at senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who had earlier questioned the government on proof of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Chouhan condemned the remark, stating, "Why is P Chidambaram making such statements? Why is he asking for proof of Pakistan's involvement in Pahalgam? The language that Pakistan is speaking, the same language is being spoken by Congress and P Chidambaram. What are they afraid of?"

Also Read | HIV Stigma Horror: 23-Year-Old Man Murdered by His Sister and Brother-in-Law to 'Protect Family's Honour' in Karnataka's Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday strongly criticised the Opposition for "shying away" from the discussion on Operation Sindoor, accusing the Congress and its allies of disrespecting the bravery of India's armed forces and dodging accountability.

Goyal said the Opposition's conduct exposed their reluctance to acknowledge the success of the counter-terror operation and the valour of Indian soldiers.

He said, "The attitude of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha today clearly proves that the Congress party and their allied Opposition parties are shying away from discussing the success of Operation Sindoor and the pride that our soldiers and armed forces have brought to India. This is condemnable and unfortunate and is evidence of a negative mindset."

He further alleged that the Opposition was out of sync with the sentiments of the Indian public.

"They (the opposition) are not standing with the country and the sentiments of the country's people. Today, there was a very important debate... at the last moment, Rahul Gandhi did not come to the House either. His people were scattered. The Opposition did not allow the House to function... the Opposition is still unable to take pride in the bravery of the country's armed forces," Union Minister said.

Warning that the public would hold the Opposition accountable, he said, "For this, the people of India will never forgive them."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday initiated the long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament.

Labelling the military operation that was launched by the Indian armed forces as "historic", Singh paid tributes to the soldiers who always remain ready to sacrifice their lives for the nation."The Parliament is ready to discuss Operation Sindoor. First of all, I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the Parliament towards brave jawans who have sacrificed for the country whenever required," Singh said in his address to Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that Operation Sindoor was a "decisive and effective demonstration" of India's policy against terrorism. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)