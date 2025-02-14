New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Opposition members slammed provisions of the Union Budget, saying demands of non-BJP-ruled states were overlooked, while BJP members rejected the allegations and said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements will ensure inclusive and faster development.

Bharatiya Janata Party members rejected allegations that there was discrimination with opposition-ruled states.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in US (Watch Video).

BJP's Dinesh Sharma said the Centre had ensured development funds to states like Telangana, Kerala and West Bengal.

"The Finance Minister enumerated at least 18 schemes, and it was remarkable how much funding was allocated to Telangana... How PM Narendra Modi ensured the construction of Medak station and implemented significant schemes in Telangana as well... In Kerala also, the BJP government worked effectively during times of disaster... She detailed how much money was allocated to West Bengal, but who is responsible for the undone work... She effectively dismissed the opposition, and for the first time, the opposition was unable to raise any serious allegations or questions..." Sharma told ANI.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Shares Life Lessons on X, Expresses Grief Over Class 11 Student's Suicide, Says 'Failure Is Never a Final Destination; Life Always Gives Second Chance'.

In her reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that the Union Budget 2025-26 aims to ensure inclusive development, with a focus on accelerating growth and boosting private sector investment. Replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said that the budget was prepared during a challenging time, with serious external challenges beyond estimates or forecasts.

She said the government has been strengthening cooperative federalism and working with transparency.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari later alleged "step-motherly" treatment against opposition-ruled states.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji pointed out the contradictions in the statements made by the Finance Minister and the facts presented by the opposition MPs. "She (Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) has accused many MPs of presenting facts in a distorted manner... There were many contradictions between what the Finance Minister said and the facts presented by the MPs. I think there is a gap between the ruling party and the opposition in understanding each other's point of view..." Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji said.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla said that the transformation of Indian economy happened through economic reforms, which were brought in during tenures of Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh.

"The Finance Minister's response regarding the economy was that neither Narasimha Rao's government, Manmohan Singh's government, nor Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government did anything. Everything happened in Modi's tenure. The world knows that if anyone transformed India's economy through economic reforms, it would have happened during the tenure of Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh, and Rajiv Gandhi," Shukla told ANI.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said that Wayanad, where the disaster hit recently, found no mention in the budget.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ritabrata Banerjee said that the funds due to the state had not been given.

"During the Finance Minister's reply, we mentioned three things - Rs 1,75,000 crore should reach the people of Bengal, this is not mercy but our rightful money... Only MNREGA received Rs 7500 crore with a compliance rate of 99.2 per cent," Banerjee said.

Sitharaman earlier today tabled the New Income Tax Bill, 2025, which aims to simplify tax laws, modernize definitions, and provide more clarity on various tax-related matters. It seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961 and introduce changes that affect different categories of taxpayers, including individuals, businesses, and non-profit organisations.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till March 10 at the end of first part of budget session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)