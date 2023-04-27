Jaipur, Apr 27 (PTI) A police constable in Rajasthan's Churu district was given out-of-turn promotion on Thursday for saving a person accused of trying to loot a jewellery store from being lynched by a mob, a spokesperson of the force said.

The accused, Tejpal Meghwal, along with others had fired at a jewellery shop in Sujangargh town to loot it. Police constable Ramesh confronted them and opened fire, a statement said.

Two accused fled the spot whereas Meghwal was nabbed and severely beaten by the locals, it said.

According to the statement, the constable, despite sustaining a bullet injury in his arm, saved the accused from being lynched and handed him over to a police team.

A video of the incident was widely shared on the Internet.

DGP Umesh Mishra appreciated the bravery of the constable and had recommended out-of-turn promotion to him for his bravery.

