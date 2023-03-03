New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Over 1 crore farmers have benefitted from the paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop). Around 713 LMT of paddy up to March 1 this year procured and the MSP outflow of Rs 1,46,960 crore has been transferred directly into farmers' accounts, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Friday, all arrangements are in place for hassle-free procurement operations.

"Rice delivery against the procured paddy is also in progress and against the paddy procurement of 713 LMT, around 246 LMT rice has been received in the Central Pool upto 01.03.2023. Adequate rice stock is currently available in the Central Pool to meet the requirements of the country," the statement said.

"For Kharif crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of about 766 LMT Paddy (514 LMT in terms of Rice) has been estimated to be procured. For Rabi crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of about 158 LMT Paddy (106 LMT in terms of Rice) has been estimated to be procured. With the inclusion of Rabi crop, it is expected that around 900 LMT paddy may be procured during the entire KMS 2022-23," it added. (ANI)

