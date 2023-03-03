Mumbai, March 03: A private bank employee was duped of Rs 4 lakh on Wednesday (March 01). The vice president of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Amrit Jaiswal (33) fallen a pray to a man impersonating as his boss.

According to a report published in the Hindustan Times, Jaiswal got a call from the impersonator at around 11 am in morning on Wednesday. “The caller identified himself as my boss and told me to urgently send gift vouchers via Amazon to an email ID that he specified. The caller had my boss’ photograph as his display picture on the WhatsApp,” Jaiswal has said in his statement to the police.

He split the amount into two and sent gift vouchers worth Rs 3.99 lakh. He used some amount from his bank account and some from his wife's account. Later, in the evening, her realised he has been cheated by a bunch of frauds. Chinese Loan Apps Fraud: Scam Leads to Financial Crisis and Loss of Jobs.

Bandra Kurla Complex police is investigating the matter. The officers are analyzing the technical details. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Cheats Over 50 People on Pretext of Giving Them Jobs in Merchant Navy; Arrested From Kanpur.

“Typically, such fraudsters create a feeling of urgency in their victims’ minds, firstly by impersonating their superiors and secondly by saying that they are in an important meeting and need to send vouchers to the clients. The trick works in the sense that the victim acts first and thinks later,” said the officer.

A similar case of cyber crime was reported last month from Mumbai's Santacruz. A person lost Rs 7.14 lakh to a cyber-fraud. Because he complained immediately, the police was able to track the transaction and recover 7.0 lakh.

