New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday said that more than 12.72 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered.

The ministry further said that more than 158.96 crore (1,58,96,34,485) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Notably, India's COVID-19 vaccination drive that commenced on January 16, 2021, completed one year on Sunday.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," said the ministry.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that commenced on June 21, 2021, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 159.67 crore doses with the administration of over 73 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

