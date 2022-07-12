New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 199 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than nine lakh vaccine doses were given on Tuesday till 7 pm. The dailyvaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

A total of 99,752 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday taking the total precaution doses given in this age group to 72, 83,051 so far, according to the Health Ministry data.

So far over 3.76 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose while more than 6.07 crore adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years have been given the first dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against COVID-19 from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3. India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country started inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

