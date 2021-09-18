New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) More than 9,200 properties have been sealed by various agencies since the formation of the Special Task Force (STF) in 2018 to comprehensively oversee effective enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and bye-laws, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Development Authority, whose vice chairman heads the STF, said actions taken till August 31 include those taken by the Monitoring Committee as well.

The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018, with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction.

It has been declared a statutory body under Section 5A & 57 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

Since the inception of the STF, over 9,200 properties have been sealed by urban local bodies (ULBs) and various government agencies till August 31, the DDA said in a statement.

Out of these, 4,376 properties were sealed due to unauthorised construction, and 4,895 due to misuse, it added.

During the same period, a total of 3,666 properties have been de-sealed, the statement said.

The 72nd meeting of the STF was held on Friday wherein officers from all the local bodies and other related agencies were present. The progress of the complaints received up to August 31, 2021, was reviewed.

"In total, 94,873 complaints have been received by the STF till August 31 and action has been initiated on 90,762," a senior DDA official said.

Since the constitution of the STF in 2018, more than 3,800 unauthorised constructions have been demolished, he said.

Chairman of STF Anurag Jain reiterated that close coordinated efforts need to be continued by the ULBs and government agencies to take action for removal of encroachment in accordance with the law.

Besides the DDA vice chairman, the 19-member STF comprises senior officers from various local bodies.

