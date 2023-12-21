Ayodhya (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) The Patna Mahavir Mandir authorities are preparing to carry 'paag' (headgear), 'paan' (betel leaves) and 'makhana' (fox nuts) from Mithila in Bihar for Lord Ram for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to the scriptures, Lord Ram's wife Sita was from Mithila, known for its 'paan' and superior quality 'makhana'.

Also Read | MPs Suspended From Parliament: Lok Sabha Suspends Three More MPs, Total Suspensions in Winter Session Now 146 From Both Houses.

"Lord Ram is the son-in-law of Mithila. We will be honoured to send him 'paag', 'paan' and 'makhana' as offering during the consecration ceremony," Kishore Kunal, the secretary of Mahavir Mandir in Patna, said.

According to Ram Temple officials, the offering from Bihar will be offered to Lord Ram in the run-up to the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Loyalist Sanjay Singh Becomes New President of Wrestling Federation of India (Watch Video).

Kishore Kunal also announced that the Mahavir Mandir authorities will run a community kitchen, Ram Rasoi, in Ayodhya to serve devotees.

Mahavir Temple had announced a contribution of Rs 10 crore for the construction of Ram Temple. An amount of Rs 8 crore has already been given and the remaining amount will be handed over on January 15, he said.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra said the trust will make special arrangements for elderly devotees.

After the consecration ceremony, e-vehicles will be operated for the convenience of elderly and specially abled devotees. The trust will soon buy dozens of small e-vehicles, each with a capacity of carrying 12 passengers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)