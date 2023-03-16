New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MPs entered the Well of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with black cloth tied around their mouths as they registered a unique protest which led to the adjournment in both Houses.

A similar protest was seen in Lok Sabha as well.

Opposition MPs have been protesting against the Government, demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

The party's MPs in both Houses wore a black cloth around their faces and entered the Well even before the Presiding officers arrived.

They kept pointing towards the Treasury benches and shouted "BJP Ministers and MPs are not allowing the opposition to speak. Not allowing the opposition to express themselves."

The MPs said that the protest will be repeated at 2 pm.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM today. Congress and other opposition parties insisted on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row and the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

On Wednesday, TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla allowed only the BJP ministers to allow in the last three days of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Moitra said, "Last three days saw speaker Om Birlaallow only BJP ministers to speak on mike and then adjourn parliament with no single opposition member being allowed to speak. Democracy is under attack. And the speaker leads from the front. And I am willing to go to jail for this tweet."

Parliament is facing disruptions for the fourth successive day today.

The second half of the budget session began on Monday and has been marked by disruptions and ruckus over the last three days. BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning India's institutions on foreign soil. (ANI)

