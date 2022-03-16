By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has expressed concern over the underutilisation of the sports budget in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Puri: Jagannath Temple Servitor Shot Dead by Miscreants Near Barabati Area.

In its report submitted in the Parliament on the Demand For Grants for 2022-23, the committee noted that during the current financial year, no amount was spent till December 31, 2021 on the enhancement of sports infrastructure facilities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).

Chaired by BJP MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, the committee expressed concern over the underutilisation of the funds for sports development and infrastructure in Jammu Kashmir

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Kills Friend in Drunken Altercation in Nagpur; Arrested.

The committee strongly recommended that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) must identify the possible reasons for such gross underutilization of allocated funds and be more careful in studying the gaps in generating requirements for Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that sports and related activities are not neglected or relegated to the background.

Under PMDP for the enhancement of sports facilities and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, a special package for the UT was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 7, 2015, which inter-alia included Rs 260 crore package for sports infrastructure facilities of "coaches/trainers/furniture/competition/incentives/prize money".

Under this package, sports infrastructure projects once completed, would be operated and utilized by the Jammu and Kashmir government for sports promotion activities.

The committee observed that as against the approved allocation of Rs 50 crore for the PMDP in 2021-22, there has been no expenditure till December 31, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)