Nagpur, March 16: A shocking incident has come to light from Nagpur where a 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend after a drunken scuffle in the Kalmana area on Tuesday afternoon. The accused, identified as Ganesh Bhendewar (42) was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Vikrant alias Bhuraya Haribhau Vankar. The accused and the victim were consuming alcohol behind a public toilet in the Kalmana area on Tuesday afternoon. An argument erupted between the two, and in a fit of rage, the accused slit the throat of the victim. Karnataka Shocker: Man Killed by 2 Friends Over Sarcastic Comment in Davanagere District; Arrested.

Reportedly, the victim started running frantically after the attack. The accused, however, chased him and hit his head with a stone, and stabbed him to death. Locals alerted the police, Subsequently, police rushed to the spot. Later the cops at Kalmana police station arrested the accused from his house and booked him under the charge of murder.

