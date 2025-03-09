Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 9 (ANI): On the first day of Yoga Mahotsav at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, prayers for the Indian Cricket team's victory in the Champions Trophy final were offered, and a Puja and Havan yagna were performed on Sunday.

Yogis and people sitting in groups performed Puja and Havan yagna on Sunday.

The match is between India and New Zealand is going to be played at the Dubai International Stadium and will start at 2.30 pm today.

All over the country, supporters are doing different things to support team India.

The transgender community in Prayagraj performed a 'havan' for team India's victory, while supporters from Kanpur performed a 'havan' at the Radha Madhav Temple, praying for the team's victory in the final clash against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy. Cricket enthusiasts gathered at the Sarang Nath Mahadev temple in Varanasi to perform an 'aarti' and pray for India's victory.

An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district created a six-foot-long wall painting of Indian captain Rohit Sharma lifting the victory cup. Speaking with ANI, the artist Zuhaib Khan said, "I am an artist and I make wall paintings. Since it is the final match of India vs. New Zealand today, I have made a six-foot-long wall painting of captain Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy. I hope my dream comes true."

Fans are also expressing confidence in India's performance, citing the team's strong bowling and batting lineup.

Speaking to ANI, cricket coach Saif Ahmed said, "I strongly believe that today, India will emerge as the Champions Trophy winners. Our biggest strength in this final is our spin attack. The team is playing with four world-class spinners, which gives us a significant advantage. Considering the team's overall balance and performance, the trophy is coming home, finally ending our 25-year-long wait."

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final. (ANI)

