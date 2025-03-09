Mumbai, March 9: PM Internship Scheme 2025 is set to close its registration window on March 12, 2025, offering young individuals a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in India’s top 500 companies. Launched by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry exposure. With a 12-month duration, the scheme ensures participants acquire valuable skills to enhance their career prospects. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in before the deadline. PMI Scheme: MCA Announces Over 3,100 Paid Internships in IT and Software Development.

The program targets youth aged 21-24 from low-income households, providing them with structured internships across various sectors. Designed to empower and skill the workforce, the PM Internship Scheme offers financial support, mentorship, and industry training. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of INR 5,000, along with insurance coverage under government schemes. As the final date for applications approaches, authorities urge eligible candidates to complete their registration as soon as possible. Here’s a detailed look at the eligibility criteria, benefits, and registration process. What Is APAAR ID for Students? From How To Register and Download APAAR ID Card to Its Features and Benefits, Here’s All You Need To Know.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2025, candidates must be 18-24 years old (with age relaxation for OBC/SC/ST) and must have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, Diploma, or a Bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions are also eligible to apply.

Benefits of PM Internship Scheme 2025

Monthly stipend of INR 5,000 (INR 500 from the company, INR 4,500 from the government).

One-time grant of INR 6,000 upon enrollment.

Internship opportunities in India’s top 500 companies.

Insurance coverage under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana & PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Skill development and industry exposure to enhance employability.

How to Register for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Visit the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details and submit the form.

A resume will be created based on the provided information.

Select up to five internship preferences based on location, sector, and role.

Save and submit the application before March 12, 2025.

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a transformative initiative aimed at empowering young individuals with real-world experience and enhancing their career prospects. By offering structured internships, financial support, and industry exposure, the program plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between education and employment. With the registration deadline approaching on March 12, 2025, eligible candidates are encouraged to apply soon to secure this opportunity.

