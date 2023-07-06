Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Due to the active progress of monsoon in Rajasthan, the meteorological (MeT) department has predicted light to moderate rains in most of the state's eastern part along with its Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in the next four to five days.

There is a strong possibility of heavy rains at some places and very heavy rains at one or two places, it said.

According to the department, in the last 24 hours, light to moderate rains were recorded in some parts of the state while torrential rains were recorded at some places in Karauli district. Meanwhile, heavy rains were recorded at some places in Banswara, Bharatpur, Dungarpur, and Jaipur districts.

The department has issued an orange alert for eastern parts and a yellow alert for western parts for the next two days.

According to the data released by the department, during the last 24 hours, 12 cm of rainfall was recorded in Bilara of Jodhpur, 9 cm in Bagoda of Jalore, 9 cm in Sambhar of Jaipur, 8 cm in Galiakot of Dungarpur, 7 cm in Jhadol of Udaipur, 7 cm in Jaipur, 7 cm in Naraina, 6 cm in Taranagar of Churu, 6 cm in Dungargarh of Bikaner, 6 cm in Banswara, 6 cm in Sarwad of Ajmer, 6 cm in Fatehpur of Sikar.

Various other places recorded 5 cm to 1 cm of rainfall during the same time frame.

On the other hand, till 5.30 pm on Thursday, 39.6 mm of rain was recorded in Pilani, 33.4 mm in Bikaner, 23.7 mm in Ganganagar, 19.2 mm in Alwar, 6.5 mm in Sangaria of Hanumangarh, 3.7 mm in Jodhpur city, 3.2 mm in Phalodi.

Jaisalmer remained the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius with other places in the state recording maximum temperature in the range of 38.2 degrees Celsius to 30.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 30.6 degree Celsius to 19.7 degrees Celsius in most of the cities across the state.

