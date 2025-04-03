By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): An eight-member high-level committee has been formed in Delhi under the chairmanship of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma to fast-track the infrastructure projects in the national capital, sources said.

The committee also includes senior officials and bureaucrats from Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), among others.

The committee will oversee roads, flyovers, and expressway projects in Delhi to ensure their timely completion. The purpose of forming this committee is to prevent delays and enable simultaneous work on sewers, roads, flyovers, and other infrastructure. It will also be responsible for maintaining coordination among departments and ensuring accountability.

This will also eliminate overlapping of authorities in developing works. The aim of this committee is to enhance efficiency, prevent any delays to make Delhi into a world class city, "Viksit Delhi".

On Wednesday, Pravesh Verma, who also holds Water Ministry, addressed the public grievances over inflated water bills and water supply issues, promising corrective action and relief.

Speaking to reporters, Verma targeted the former Aam Aadmi Party government over the issue, stating, "The previous government somehow did something, due to which water bills worth lakhs of rupees were sent even to houses of 25-50 yards."

He noted that the issues were being investigated and the inflated price would be corrected.

"We are getting this investigated. All the inflated bills will be corrected. If a bill is completely wrong, we will waive it too," Verma said, adding that discussions with the Delhi Chief Minister have paved the way for relief on fines, with an announcement expected soon.

"We had a good discussion with our Chief Minister about providing relief on penalties as well, and an announcement on that will be made soon. If someone is unable to pay the bill, they should not worry," he assured. (ANI)

