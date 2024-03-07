India News | Patnaik Hikes Outsourced Employees Remuneration by 25pc

Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday announced a 25 per cent hike in salaries of outsourced employees working in various departments through service provider agencies.

For women outsourced employees working in government departments, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced maternity leave up to 120 days for the first two children.

Patnaik also announced experience-based remuneration, grievance redressal system and timely gratuity for them.

Other benefits announced for employees included timely salary and formation of Odisha State Outsourcing Employees Ombudsman to resolve various disputes between outsourcing employees and service provider agencies.

It was also decided to appoint nodal officers in each department for hearing complaints of employees while a software application will be developed to give justice to outsourcing employees.

