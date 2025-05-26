Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], May 26 (ANI): In a message to people of Pakistan over their government's support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked them what had they had gained with such an approach and said they will have to come forward to rid the country of "disease of terrorism".

Addressing a gathering here, PM Modi said the government and military in Pakistan have made terrorism a business -- a source of income at the cost of lives of people of the country and their future.

Also Read | 'Pakistan's Airbases Still in ICU': PM Narendra Modi Says Operation Sindoor Is a Mission to Protect Humanity, End Terrorism.

The Prime Minister urged people of Pakistan to recognize the reality of their situation. He cautioned that their government and military actively support terrorism, using it as a means to generate revenue.

He called upon the people of Pakistan to reflect on whether this path is truly in their best interests. He highlighted that power-driven agendas are putting Pakistani lives at risk and pushing their children's future into darkness. The Prime Minister underscored that if Pakistan is to rid itself of the scourge of terrorism, its people must take a stand and contribute to its eradication.

Also Read | 'Amit Shah Should Resign': Congress Alleges Union Home Minister 'Failed Most Miserably' in Restoring Normalcy in Manipur.

PM Modi also contrasted Pakistan's economy, which has been seeking IMF bailouts, with that of India which is on course to becoming the third largest economy in the world in the next few years.

"From the sacred land of Kutch, I also want to address the citizens of Pakistan: what have you really gained? Today, India stands as the fourth-largest economy in the world -- and look at the condition you are living in. Ask yourselves -- who destroyed your children's future? It is terrorism," he said.

PM Modi said Pakistan army runs its own agenda and children of Pakistan must know the truth.

He said it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide if the path chosen by their government "is the path you want for your future?

"Your army runs its own agenda. Your government and military have made terrorism a business -- a source of income at the cost of your lives and your future. The children of Pakistan must know the truth -- that their suffering is the result of a system that fuels terror instead of building a nation. Now, it is up to the people of Pakistan to decide: Is this the path you want for your future?" he asked.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India subsequently repelled aggression by Pakistan and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military action following call made by Pakistan DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

"Pakistan made the mistake of attacking Kutch with drones, as Modi is from Gujarat. But they forgot -- this is the land where, in 1971, our brave Nari Shakti built an airstrip in just 72 hours," PM Modi said.

He said India targeted only the terrorist camps with precision under Opreration Sindoor but Pakistan resorted to aggression.

"Our retaliation was so strong that their airbases are still in ICU... It was the valour and bravery of our forces that Pakistan waved the white flag... We had already told them, our target was your terror infrastructure; all you had to do was stay quiet. Now that you made a mistake, you have to deal with the consequences," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)