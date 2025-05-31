East Champaran (Bihar) [India], May 31 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and said that people from Bihar want a change in the state, education for their kids, employment, and freedom from corruption.

Speaking to the mediapersons, on Bihar Badlav Yatra, Prashant Kishor said, "People want a change in Bihar, education for their kids, employment, freedom from corruption... They want to remove the BJP and Lalu Yadav..."

He also launched an attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused him of forgetting the names of his fellow members of the Council of Ministers due to his bad psychological and physical condition.

"I have been telling people for the last three months that Nitish Kumar's psychological and physical condition is so bad that he cannot even name his fellow members of the Council of Ministers...By making him the custodian of Bihar, the BJP is imposing Nitish Kumar on the heads of the youth of Bihar," Kishor said.

When asked about Tej Pratap Yadav, Prashant Kishor said, "It is an internal matter of his house... What does Laluji's son do and what does he not do, whom does he marry, and whom does he leave? What do the people of Bihar want to take from this?..."

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav announced that Tej Pratap Yadav had been expelled for six years for a serious breach of moral and social values.

Taking to social media platform X, Lalu said that his son's activities, public conduct and behaviour were not in line with family traditions and values. Lalu Yadav stated that disregarding ethical values in personal life weakens the collective struggle for social justice."

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, wherein the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power. In contrast, the INDIA Bloc will be giving competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government. (ANI)

