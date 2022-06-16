Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate placing Bills of national importance before the Inter-State Council ahead of its introduction in Parliament.

Also Read | Pakistan Continuously Tries To Disturb Peace in India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Writing to Modi, Stalin requested that at least three Inter-State Council meetings be held every year and expressed his happiness over the re-constitution of the council, last month.

Also Read | Mumbai: 64-Year-Old Watchman Found Dead in Dombivli, Police Scan CCTV Footage To Nab Killers.

"I strongly suggest that every Bill of national importance that is likely to affect one or more States should be placed before the Council before it is introduced into Parliament, and the views of the Council are also tabled before the Parliament at the time of introduction of such Bill," Stalin said in his letter.

The agenda for the next meeting may include matters such as this for discussion to strengthen the spirit of co-operative federalism, he requested.

Without such a platform, there is no scope for effective and interactive communication between the Union and States on issues of common interest.

"We have seen instances where many Bills affecting the rights and interest of the States, are passed in Parliament without proper opportunity being given to the opposition to debate its merits and voice the concern of the States."

As a consequence, the views, concerns and constructive suggestions of States are not properly heard by the Union during the process of decision making for the nation as a whole.

"What could be settled amicably among the executive branches is often taken to the doorsteps of the judicial branch. Many a time, this leads to unpleasant and vexatious litigations involving States and Union, that are easily avoidable. Therefore, if the Council meets regularly, I am sure that it would serve as a bridge between the Union and the States and would be mutually beneficial to all its members."

Since the purpose of the Council is to strengthen, advance and support the spirit of co-operative federalism, the Chief Minister said that the meetings are organised regularly. The Council would provide a common platform for the Chief Ministers to put forth their views of the people of the State on the policies, legislations and actions of the Union Government.

A permanent Inter-State Council was established in 1990 by the Centre and as per the mandate, meetings should be conducted thrice a year. "But over the last six years, this meeting was conducted only once, i.e. on 16-7-2016 at New Delhi."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)