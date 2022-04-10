New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday to review bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific and global issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs made an announcement on Sunday about the virtual meeting.

"The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA said.

"The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership," it said in a statement.

The virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday.

