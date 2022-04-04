New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hungary's leader Viktor Orban on his party's victory in parliamentary elections, and said he looked forward to continue working with him to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties."

