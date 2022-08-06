New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avinash Sable on winning the silver medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games and said his life journey is very motivating.

He also lauded Priyanka Goswami for winning the silver medal in race walking and said she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport.

She has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in the 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Modi tweeted, "Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men's 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating."

Congratulating the national race walking champion Goswami, he said, "By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come."

