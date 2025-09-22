Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Arunachal Pradesh's capital city, Itanagar, on Monday, with people flocking to the streets to greet him.

People, who gave an enthusiastic welcome to the Prime Minister, also waved the Tricolour and raised Vande Matram slogans.

Women and youth were present in large numbers to greet the Prime Minister. Many women wore the traditional dress.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, today. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he extended reverence to the Almighty Donyi Polo, praying for blessings upon all.

Prime Minister remarked that the journey from the helipad to the ground, meeting countless people along the way, and witnessing children and youth holding the national flag filled him with pride due to Arunachal Pradesh's warm hospitality.

He highlighted that Arunachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of fervent patriotism. Just as the first colour of the national flag is saffron, Arunachal's spirit too begins with saffron. PM Modi noted that every individual in Arunachal is a symbol of valour and simplicity. He expressed his deep affection for the state, stating that every visit brings him immense joy and that every moment spent with the people is memorable.

He acknowledged the love and affection shown to him as a great honour. "From the Tawang Monastery to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh represents a confluence of peace and culture", stated the Prime Minister saluting this sacred land, calling it the pride of Mother India.

Highlighting that his visit to Arunachal Pradesh today was special for three distinct reasons, the Prime Minister said that first, on the auspicious first day of Navratri, he had the privilege of witnessing the beautiful mountain ranges. He remarked that on this day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Second, he announced the implementation of next-generation GST reforms across the country and the launch of the GST Savings Festival.

PM Modi noted that during the festive season, citizens have received a double bonanza.

Third, he emphasised the inauguration of numerous development projects in Arunachal Pradesh, ranging across sectors including power, connectivity, tourism, and health. The Prime Minister stated that this reflects the double benefit of their Governments in the Union and the state and extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Arunachal for these projects. He affirmed that the GST Savings Festival will bring in joy, prosperity and success to the people of India.

Harnessing the vast hydroelectric potential and promoting sustainable energy generation in the region, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore in Itanagar. The Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions. With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Center will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

Prime Minister also launched multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyze economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

In line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Prime Minister also interacted with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation. (ANI)

