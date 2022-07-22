New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Friday.

Several Padma awardees and many tribal leaders were present on the occasion.

Also Read | ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ Completes 100 Days in Theatres

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

First lady Savita Kovind was also present at the event.

Notably, the tenure of the outgoing President is coming to an end on July 24. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25 in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Also Read | Bihar Court Sentences Three to Life Imprisonment for Gang-Raping Minor Girl.

To facilitate members to attend the ceremony, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet that day at 2 pm instead of 11 am.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath to Murmu.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday issued a certificate of the election to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India.

Droupadi Murmu, who was BJP-led NDA's candidate in the Presidential election defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)