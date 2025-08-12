New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Vizianagaram MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti and other Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, including Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Monday.

While speaking at the press conference, Kalisetti said that after meeting with the PM Modi, he praised Appalanaidu for his hard work, dedication, and innovative ideas.

Kalisetti, early in March 2025, announced incentives for women having a third child: Rs 50,000 for a girl child, and a cow if it's a boy. The offer by Appalanaidu has gained attention across the state, with many praising the decision.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Appalanaidu said, "If a woman gives birth to a third child who is a girl, I will pay her Rs 50,000 from my salary. If the child is a boy, I will give her a cow."

This move is being hailed as a revolutionary step that aims to promote population growth while empowering women. Kalisetti has received fervent praise for his initiative, including from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Kalisetti's offer comes in the context of the Chief Minister's call for measures to encourage population growth. Both Kalisetti and the Chief Minister have made announcements to encourage having a third child. (ANI)

