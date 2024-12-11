New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the compendium of the complete works of Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on his 143rd birth anniversary at an event in Delhi on Wednesday.

The collection is titled 'Kaala Varisayil Bharathi Padaippugal' and is the complete collected works of Mahakavi Bharathiyar in chronological order. It is collated by Seeni Viswanathan.

Speaking on occasion, the Prime Minister remembered the poet as "a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati" and also paid tributes to him.

"Today, the country is celebrating the birth anniversary of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati. I pay my tributes to him. Subramania Bharati was a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati. Despite the pandemic in 2020, we commemorated the 100th death anniversary of Subramania Bharati," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted the works of Bharti and said that he was a "person who understood what lies in the future."

"He was a person who understood what lies in the future. Even at that time when society was facing many problems, he advocated for the empowerment of youth and women. He also had faith in science and innovation. He had said that there should be an instrument using which we can see what is happening in Kashi while sitting in Kanchi. And we are living this today," PM Modi said.

"In our country, words are not just a means of expression, but hold a deeper significance. We belong to a culture that treasures the infinite power of words. That's why the words of our sages are not just their thoughts, but a distillation of their contemplation, experience, and spiritual practice," he added.

The event was attended by Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and L Murugan among others.

In a post on X following the event, PM Modi said that he was honoured to release the compendium of Bharati's works.

"Honoured to release a compendium of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's works. His vision for a prosperous India and the empowerment of every individual continues to inspire generations," the post mentioned.

Subramania Bharati was an Indian writer of the nationalist period and is regarded as the father of the modern Tamil literary style.

Also known as the 'Mahakavi Bharathiyar', Bharati's strong sense of social justice drove him to fight for self-determination. Some of his most important works include Kannan pattu, Panchali Sapatham, Kuyil pattu, Pudiya Russia and Gnanaratham. (ANI)

