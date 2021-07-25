Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared all roadblocks and taken northeast on the path of peace and development.

People of Assam have voted for the BJP for the second consecutive term as “they have realised that there is no place for 'aatankwad' (insurgency) and 'andolan' (agitation) in the state", Shah asserted.

“The irritants that had hindered peace and progress in the region have been removed. The journey of development that began more than five years ago must be accelerated,” the Union home minister said, after launching two projects here.

Shah further said that prime minister has always accorded priority to the northeast region, and has recently inducted five ministers from the area in his Cabinet, including former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)