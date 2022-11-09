Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to address poll rallies, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Kangra district's Chambi.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP posted a video of this on its Twitter handle.

"They say that nothing is more important than humanity. This scene explains this," the BJP state unit said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In Chambi in Kangra, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji stopped his convoy and first gave way to an ambulance," it said.

The prime minister on Wednesday addressed rallies in Chambi and Sujanpur of the state which goes to polls on November 12. The BJP is eyeing to retain power in Himachal Pradesh.

