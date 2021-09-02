New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an 'Education Conclave' on September 7 virtually, informed Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Sarangi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an Education Conclave on September 7, which will be attended by a large number of teachers, parents and students virtually."

"Shikshak Parv will be celebrated from September 5-17. With this, we will be starting with National Award for teachers. National Award will be given to 44 teachers this year, on September 5, that is, on the occasion of Teachers' Day," Sarangi said.

Talking about the ongoing vaccination drive in the country to prevent the acceleration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Additional Secretary informed, "In most of the states, we have seen almost 80 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff has been vaccinated with either one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine."

India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5.

Last year, the Ministry of Education organised a two-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century under Shikshak Parv on September 10-11, 2020 through an online medium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then addressed the conclave on September 11, 2020. (ANI)

