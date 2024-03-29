New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Election campaign is on in full swing in Tamil Nadu as all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will go to the polls on April 19. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Tamil Nadu BJP workers in a session titled "Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth" through the NaMo App at 5 PM.

In a post on X PM also commended the hard work of BJP workers in Tamil Nadu for effectively communicating the party's good governance agenda.

Taking to X, Narendra Modi said, "I look forward to 'Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth', an interaction with our hardworking @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakartas, through the NaMo App at 5 PM this evening. It is commendable how our Karyakartas in Tamil Nadu are working among the people and ensuring that our Party's good governance agenda is communicated effectively across the state."

"It is equally true that TN is fed up with DMK misrule and is looking towards our Party with great hope," added the post further.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai on Wednesday said that there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

"It is very clear there is a huge wave for PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu. We are extremely confident that on April 19, the people of Coimbatore, the people of Tamil Nadu will vote for PM Narendra Modi in an overwhelming fashion. June 4 will herald a new era where PM Modi and all the candidates working for him will win...BJP will get 60 per cent votes in Coimbatore," Annamalai told ANI.

The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. (ANI)

