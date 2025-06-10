Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as "Amritkal", attributing the period to significant strides in development, trust, and transformational change across India.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the state government is also prioritising development and innovation. During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, around 25 crore people in the country have risen above the poverty line," Saha said.

He was addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party's state office in Krishnanagar, Agartala, held to mark the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's political journey, Dr. Saha said, "Before assuming leadership of the country, Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for more than 13 years and transformed it into a model state. After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, he took decisive steps for national development. Over these 11 years, the nation has steadily progressed. Today, people across India and the world recognise--'Modi ji hai to sab mumkin hai'. We have never seen a Prime Minister like him."

The Chief Minister further said that PM Modi's governance focuses on Seva Sushasan and Garib Kalyan.

"From the economically weaker sections to the most marginalised individuals, he has worked to address basic problems and uplift socio-economic conditions. The government's dedication to building a developed India under his leadership is truly commendable," he added.

Saha also spoke about the recent North East Investors Summit held in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Modi.

"PM Modi clearly stated that India cannot be fully developed until the North East is developed. In the past, fear of terrorism kept people away from this region. But now, the Prime Minister has renamed the North East and Sikkim as Ashtalakshmi, giving special attention to this region's development. Under his leadership, around 11 to 12 agreements have been signed to restore peace and stability in the region," he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month to connect directly with the public.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister brings important national issues to the forefront. Before 2014, there were serious concerns about the country's future--corruption, scams, and nepotism were widespread, and Tripura was no exception. But now, we have moved past those issues," Saha concluded.

The press conference was attended by the BJP state president and MP Rajya Sabha Rajib Bhattacharjee, general secretary Bipin Debbarma, and Chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty. (ANI)

