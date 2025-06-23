New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate here on Tuesday the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between two of India's greatest spiritual and moral leaders Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, an official statement said.

The historic conversation took place at Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala on March 12, 1925, during Gandhi's visit and centred around 'Vaikom Satyagraha', religious conversions, non-violence, the abolition of untouchability, the attainment of salvation and the uplift of the downtrodden, among others, it added.

Vaikom Satyagraha was a non-violent movement against untouchability in Kerala that began in 1924 and lasted for over a year.

Organised by Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, the celebration will bring together spiritual leaders and other members to reflect upon and commemorate the dialogue that continues to shape India's social and moral fabric.

It stands as a powerful tribute to the shared vision of social justice, unity and spiritual harmony championed by both Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, it added.

