New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid the land subsidence continuing in the Joshimath area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's office on Sunday said it would hold a high-level meeting this afternoon.

"Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Attacked by Mob of 100 African Nationals in Neb Sarai's Raju Park Area; Three Held for Illegally Staying in India.

District Officials of Joshimath will also remain present through video conference on this issue.

According to the release, senior officers of Uttarakhand will also attend the review through video conferencing.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: Car Overturns After Hitting Divider in Nalgonda District; Three Killed and Six Injured.

The meeting is being held in wake of the cracks that have developed in the area in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed to constitute a coordination committee at government level led by the Additional Chief Secretary and at the local level under the chairmanship of Commissioner Garhwal, for the help and relief and rescue of the people affected by the Joshimath landslide.

The town of Joshimath also called Jyotirmath, is the winter seat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. The holy town of Joshimath is revered by the Hindus as an important pilgrimage center of the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made arrangements for the affected families in the subsidence.

Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

"The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in safe relief camps," the administration said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)