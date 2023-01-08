Hyderabad, January 8: Three persons were killed and six injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when a car overturned after hitting a divider near Yarsaniguda village in Kattangur mandal. Three of the occupants died on the spot while six others were injured. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Bus Carrying Pilgrims From Pune Overturns After Hitting Divider in Sultanpur, 24 Passengers Injured.

The injured were shifted to Kamineni Hospital at Narketpally. The police shifted the bodies to the government hospital at Nakrekal for autopsy. The victims hailed from Qila Bazar area of Khammam town. They were returning to Khammam after attending a wedding in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Travel Bus Overturns After Hitting Divider on National Highway in Chittoor; One Dead, Several Injured.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the driver dozed off at the wheel resulting in the accident.

