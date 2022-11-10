Raipur, Nov 10 (PTI) A police constable was shot dead by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 4.30 am in Marikodri village under Mardoom police station limits, located around 300 km from state capital Raipur, he said.

Constable Nevru Benjam, posted at Rekha Ghati police camp in the same area, had gone to the village along with his family to attend a social function, the official said.

Some unidentified persons fired at him when he was at the function venue. The constable died on the spot, he said.

The assailants immediately fled into a dense forest, the official said.

“Prima facie, the incident seems to be the handiwork of Maoists, but an investigation is underway into it,” he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot. Search was on for the assailants, he added.

