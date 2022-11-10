Faridkot, November 10: A Dera Sacha Sauda follower, who is also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot (Punjab) by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday morning while three others were injured, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh.

According to the police, the security personnel of Singh also did the retaliatory firing. "An incident of firing took place today where a man, Pradeep Singh, died while three people were injured. His security personnel did retaliatory firing too. We have received CCTV footage and have got some leads. The situation is under control," said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Police, Faridkot range.

Faridkot IG further said that Pradeep Singh was fired upon when he was on his way to his shop in the morning. "Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot by unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was fired when he was going to his shop in the morning," the IG added. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his Sirsa ashram, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that strict instructions have been given to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the state. "Punjab is a peace-loving state where the mutual brotherhood of people is very strong. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the state," Mann tweeted.

Further investigation is underway.

